Shefali Jariwala’s Prayer Meet Turns Emotional As Father Breaks Down, Parag Tyagi Seen Consoling Him | VIDEO

New Delhi: Shefali Jariwala's sudden death sent shockwaves across the nation. A prayer meet for the late actress was held on July 2 which was attended by her family and close friends.

A heartbreaking video from the prayer meet is surfacing on the internet, which has left fans and well-wishers even more distressed. In the clip, Shefali's father is seen breaking down while her husband, Parag Tyagi consoles him.

Parag is seen sitting beside Shefali Jariwala's grieving father, comforting him as he cries uncontrollably. In the background, a framed photograph of Shefali adorned with flowers is placed as a mark of respect.

The video was posted on Instagram. According to the social media post, the invitation for Shefali’s prayer meet read: “Some stars shine too brightly to ever fade, even after they’re gone, their light remains.”

Shefali Jariwala's Demise:

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Shefali's friend Pooja Ghai opened up about the actress’s final moments, saying,

"Her eyes were not opening and she just had dead weight to her body. So he immediately must have realised that something’s definitely wrong. And he took her to the hospital… before she was brought in at Bellevue, she was already no more.”

Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 28 at the age of 42, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by her husband Parag Tyagi and three others, where she was declared dead on arrival. Her final rites were conducted at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai.

Who Was Shefali Jariwala?

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame in the early 2000s with her sizzling performance in the remix music video Kaanta Laga, earning her the title “Kaanta Laga Girl.” She also starred alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13.

Shefali is survived by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.