Shehnaaz Gill dating RCB cricketer Devdutt Padikkal? THIS IPL video sparks dating rumours

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill is back in news. This time it is not for any of her upcoming movies or song launches but personal life. Fans are speculating about her love life and rumours are abuzz linking her to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Devdutt Padikkal.

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For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted cheering for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 match in Raipur. Soon after videos of her enjoying the thrilling match and backing RCB went viral, fans speculated whether she is dating Devdutt. However, nether Shehnaaz nor Devdutt have commented on the development.

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Shehnaaz also shared photos of herself wearing RCB jersey and soon after the team won, buzz about her dating rumours intensified.

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This is certainly not the first time that Shehnaaz has been linked to a celeb. Earlier, rumorus were rife about her relationship with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Raghav Juyal. However, Raghav had later dismissed the rumours and said there was no truth to them.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Shehnaaz donned a producer's hat with Punjabi film Ikk Kudi last year in which she played the lead as well. She is also preparing for the release of her cross-border romance Ishqnama on July 24, 2026. She will be seen in has projects like Singh vs Kaur 2 and Sab First Class among others. Shehnaaz will be seen in Ranna Ch Dhanna, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, which is expected to release in 2026