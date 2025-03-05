Shehnaaz Gill Faces Backlash For Her ‘You Can’t Afford Me’ Remark In Viral Video

Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill, who enjoys massive popularity, has found herself at the centre of controversy after an old video of her went viral. In the clip, a woman at an event approached Shehnaaz, expressing her desire to collaborate with her for brand promotion. However, Shehnaaz’s response— “Do you have money? You can’t afford me easily”—has left netizens divided.

Though the conversation seemed playful, social media users didn’t take it lightly. Some have labelled Shehnaaz as “arrogant” and “rude” for the way she handled the situation. The comments section of the viral post is filled with criticism, with one user writing, “Itna ghamand kis baat ka didi, Urvashi part 2”, comparing her attitude to another celebrity often accused of being high-headed.

Another comment read, “Jahil, gawar FAKEnaaz! Aukaat toh khud ki hai nahi, bas Sid ke naam pe fame lene wali”, taking a dig at Shehnaaz’s rise to fame after Bigg Boss 13.

Meanwhile, some fans have defended her, stating that the remark was made in jest and shouldn’t be taken out of context.

Despite the criticism, Shehnaaz continues to shine in her career. From her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to hosting her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, she remains a favourite among fans.

While the backlash rages on, Shehnaaz has yet to respond to the controversy. Do you think she was just being playful, or did her comment come off as rude?