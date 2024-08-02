Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2773130
NewsLifestylePeople
SHEHNAAZ GILL

Shehnaaz Gill Has Her Hollywood ‘Walk Of Fame’ Moment - WATCH

Shehnaaz took to Instagram and shared a slow-motion video of herself from the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. 

|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 03:50 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shehnaaz Gill Has Her Hollywood ‘Walk Of Fame’ Moment - WATCH (Image: IANS)

Mumbai: Actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill, currently enjoying her time in the US, shared her fun-filled moments from the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Shehnaaz took to Instagram and shared a slow-motion video of herself. In the clip, the actress looked every inch like a doll, wearing a short black skater dress paired with sunglasses. Shehnaaz is seen in a 360-degree photo booth, dancing and having a great time.

Take A Look At The Post: 

 

The actress captioned the post: “Walk of fame #LA #WalkOfFame.” Shehnaaz had recently shared a picture of herself dressed in yellow Indian attire, tagging herself as "sunshine."

The actress captioned the post: "Sunshine in a yellow dress," followed by a sun emoji. During her trip to Miami, Florida, Shehnaaz shared in a vlog that she had ‘felt a ghost’ in her room.

Shehnaaz said in the vlog: "Guys, we experienced something. There were some negative energies in our room.” Her cousin explained how they all slept during the wee hours but were awakened by a strange sound.

Shehnaaz started as a model and was featured in a music video in 2015 titled 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. She ventured into Punjabi films in 2017 with 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

Her life took a significant turn in 2019 when she participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', hosted by Salman Khan. Shehnaaz has also appeared in films such as 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Thank You for Coming'. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Railway Minister got angry after being called a reel minister in Parliament
DNA Video
DNA: How water start dripping from new Parliament?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rain in Delhi, Old Rajendra Nagar flooded again
DNA Video
DNA: Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?
DNA Video
DNA: Banks are earning crores in name of 'minimum balance'
DNA Video
DNA: Signs of life found on Mars!
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hafiz Saeed be killed like Haniyeh?
DNA Video
DNA: Toll road or pothole road - what will you choose?
DNA Video
DNA: ..So why is there a ruckus over the caste of Politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Where Hindu children 'disappear' from madrasa?