Shehnaaz Gill Hospitalised: Karan Veer Mehra Shares Video, Seeks Prayers For Her Recovery

New Delhi: Renowned singer, actress, and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been hospitalised and is currently unwell. The exact reason for her hospitalisation remains unknown at this time.

Karan Veer Mehra Confirms Hospitalisation, Seeks Prayers

The news was confirmed by actor and friend Karan Veer Mehra, who recently visited Shehnaaz in the hospital. Sharing a video on his Instagram stories, Karan urged fans to pray for her quick recovery.

“So what I need you guys is to pray really hard that this girl, with full energy, should get back as soon as possible.,” he said.

Shehnaaz Seen in Hospital Bed

In the video, the camera pans to Shehnaaz Gill lying on a hospital bed with a drip in her hand. Karan is heard saying, “Yeh dekho bichari… Haww, what has happened to her? Look at her.”

Despite appearing visibly unwell, Shehnaaz manages a smile and jokes, “Hasa raha hai mujhe” (He’s making me laugh).

Support from Brother Shehbaz Badesha

Her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, also took to Instagram to wish her a speedy recovery. He shared a screenshot from a video call with Shehnaaz, writing, “Get well soon (red heart).”

Shehnaaz Gill initially gained popularity in the Punjabi entertainment industry before becoming a national sensation on Bigg Boss Season 13, where her bond with the late Sidharth Shukla touched millions.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2023 with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan, and in 2024, she appeared in the music video Sajna Ve Sajna from the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video starring Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao.

Karan Veer Mehra's Bollywood Debut

Karan Veer Mehra, known for his work in TV and theatre, is now gearing up for his Bollywood debut. He will star in director Omung Kumar’s upcoming project alongside Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb. Karan was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 18 in January this year.

