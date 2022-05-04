New Delhi: Actress Shehnaaz Gill attended Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law actor Aayush Sharma’s Eid party on Tuesday. The Bigg Boss 13 fame actress shares a strong bond with Salman and famously called herself ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ during stint at the Bigg Boss house. Her camaraderie with Salman was visible at the party. She could be seen hugging him and kissing him on the neck. She also insisted that the superstar drop her off to her car. To which he obliged. She also told the media that Salman Khan is seeing her off.

‘Mujhe chhor ke aao,'' Shehnaaz can be seen telling Salman in the video.

Check out their videos:

Shehnaaz was dressed in a black Punjabi suit with golden work on it. She accessoried her look with chandbalis and a golden clutch. Her hair was tied back in a sleek bun.

Earlier, Shehnaaz was also spotted at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party. Salman and Shah Rukh Khan were also there in attendance. The ‘Honsla Rakh’ actress met both the superstars and Salman is said to have taken good care of Shehnaaz there.

Apart from Shehnaaz, various other celebrities attended the Eid bash. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen were some of them.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’ that also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is said to have bagged a role in Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. The film also features Pooja Hegde and Aayush Sharma. It is reported that Sehnaaz will be seen opposite Aayush in the film. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on Eid 2023.