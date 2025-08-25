Advertisement
BIGG BOSS 19

Shehnaaz Gill Pens Proud Note For Brother Shehbaz After His Exit From Bigg Boss 19

Shehnaaz Gill posted a series of proud and supportive messages for her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, after he failed to secure a spot in the main Bigg Boss 19. 

|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 10:01 PM IST|Source: ANI
Shehnaaz Gill Pens Proud Note For Brother Shehbaz After His Exit From Bigg Boss 19(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss former contestant and actor Shehnaaz Gill penned a motivational note for her brother Shehbaz Badesha after losing against YouTuber Mridul Tiwari in Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 19'.
 
 On Monday, Shehnaaz posted a picture on her Instagram Story where Shehbaz and Salman Khan can be seen hugging each other in the show.
 
Shehnaaz felt 'proud' and wrote, "Doesn't matter if you enter or not, the dream already came true. Sharing the stage and that hug with Salman sir is priceless. Congratulations my boy, so proud of you!".


 
Before the premiere, Bigg Boss makers introduced a special segment called Fans Ka Faisla, where the audience got the opportunity to choose between Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari through votes. Mridul defeated Shehbaz and made it to the Bigg Boss house.
 
'Bigg Boss' kickstarted its 19th season on August 24.
 
The new season, based on the political theme 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar', will run for a longer time, approximately six months. Audiences are eagerly waiting to see what Bigg Boss 19 brings, particularly when it comes to the much-talked-about clashes among contestants.
 During the premiere episode, Salman introduced 16 participants, a mix of television and film personalities, along with social media influencers.
 
Celebrities and social media sensations like Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Farhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Nehal entered to the Bigg Boss house.
 
Viewers can watch Bigg Boss 19 on Colors and JioHotstar.
 
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen in her upcoming Punjabi film, 'Ikk Kudi'. The first official teaser has been unveiled on Monday.
 
"Excited to share! Ikk Kudi teaser, I hope you will like it. Even if the world changes, some stories never change," Shehnaaz wrote on Instagram, while sharing the teaser.

'Ikk Kudi' will hit theatres on September 19, 2025. 
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

