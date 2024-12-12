Shehnaaz Gill Remembers Sidharth Shukla On His Birth Anniversary; Fans Get Emotional

On the occasion of Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary, Shehnaaz Gill remembered the late actor with a simple yet emotional gesture that resonated deeply with their fans. Sidharth, who tragically passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack, would have turned 44 today, December 12.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shehnaaz shared a heartfelt post with the number “12:12,” a subtle tribute that needed no further explanation. The cryptic yet poignant message reflected her emotions and the deep bond she shared with Sidharth.

Fans of the duo, affectionately known as “SidNaaz,” were moved by her gesture, with many taking to social media to express their love and admiration for the late actor.

Sidharth Shukla, a beloved star of Indian television and the winner of Bigg Boss 13, had a massive fan following. His untimely demise left a void in the entertainment industry and among his admirers. Fans and friends continue to remember him fondly, keeping his legacy alive through memories and tributes.

Shehnaaz, who was known for her close relationship with Sidharth, has often spoken about the impact his loss had on her life. Her tribute today serves as a reminder of the special bond they shared and the enduring love fans have for Sidharth Shukla.