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  • /Shehzad Khan opens up about his two marriages, jokingly says he is from 'Aamir Khan school of thought'

Shehzad Khan opens up about his two marriages, jokingly says he is from 'Aamir Khan school of thought'

Shehzad Khan married Rukaiyaa in 1991, and the couple has a son. He later married Humaira on October 19, 2008. They have a daughter and a younger son.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 02:10 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
Shehzad Khan opens up about his two marriages, jokingly says he is from 'Aamir Khan school of thought'
Image Credit: File Photo

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