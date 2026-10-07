/Shehzad Khan opens up about his two marriages, jokingly says he is from 'Aamir Khan school of thought'

“My mother was my father’s third wife. The first wife was Gwen aunty, who was an Anglo-Indian lady. Since they didn’t have children, they got divorced. The second wife…she went to London. It was a love marriage. And it was a love marriage with my mother as well. The one marriage that they had was arranged forcefully by my grandfather and grandmother because the first marriage had broken down. My father and my mother had an age gap of at least 25 years. He managed to impress her; however, he didn’t tell her that he was married and that he already had three children in Hyderabad," he said.