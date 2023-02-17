Shehzada Release Date: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan attend Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer's Mumbai Screening

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer `Shehzada` hit the theatres on Friday. Ahead of the release, the makers organised a special screening for the film fraternity in Mumbai on Thursday night.From Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, Patralekhaa and Huma Qureshi, a slew of stars marked their presence at the screening. Power couple Shahid and Mira walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at the venue. Shahid was spotted in a white kurta shirt and blue denims while Mira was dressed in a beige co-ord set.

Varun, too, sported a casual look. He came at the screening wearing a black t-shirt with a blue denim jacket and red track pants. Arjun looked super cool in an olive loose-fitted shirt and black pants. He was seen wearing black shades. For the screening, Huma opted for a beige leather co-ord set. She was all smiles while posing for the paps. Now, let`s talk about the `Shehzada` co-stars Kartik and Kriti. The two came at the screening along with their parents.

Kriti was accompanied by her parents and sister Nupur Sanon. While Kriti was in a pastel green blouse and pants, Nupur was in a printed co-ord set. Kartik and his parents happily posed for pictures at the screening. Kartik and Kriti also struck a pose together. Check it out.

Shehzada marks Kriti and Kartik`s second collaboration after `Luka Chuppi`.The film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film `Ala Vaikunthapurramloo` which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. The Hindi remake is helmed by Varun`s brother Rohit Dhawan. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sunny Hinduja and Manisha Koirala.