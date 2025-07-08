Shekhar Kapur On Uncertainty: 'That’s What Makes Me Human'

New Delhi: Recently Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur talked about his childhood summers in Shimla and Nainital, he painted a vivid picture of running down cascading rivers, leaping from boulder to boulder. Each jump, he said, was “a leap of faith… a leap of suspension between life and death… a leap of hope… of intuition.”

But the memory wasn't just about adventure. It was about how momentum, instinct, and uncertainty shaped not just his actions, but his very being. There was no time to plan the next step; each move demanded pure presence.

He imagines a future where an implanted chip could calculate every move down a riverbed, eliminating danger, but also erasing the very need for bravery. “Why would I do it,” he asks, “if all uncertainty was sucked out?”

Shekhar Kapur’s answer is clear: Uncertainty is what makes us human. The thrill of not knowing, of navigating chaos with nothing but intuition, is where meaning lives. As the world leans increasingly into AI and predictability, Shekhar Kapur reminds us to hold space for mystery, and risk. Because in facing the unknown, we discover who we are, not just as thinkers or innovators, but as fallible and beautiful human beings.

With Masoom – The Next Generation, Shekhar Kapur offers more than just a sequel, he presents a soulful alternate take on a story that has touched hearts for decades.