New Delhi: Actress, singer and songwriter Kaveri Kapur's took to social media and shared a beautiful rendition on how beauty is perceived and internalized. In the caption, she writes: "Decided to recite some of my older poems because maybe it’s more impactful that way??? Also I thought this one was relevant since skinny is back in and we’re all being encouraged to hate and torture ourselves again " a candid and self-aware statement that speaks to her ability to blend sharp insight with relatability.

Kaveri’s poem invites reflection. “Who are we really? Numbers aside...” she asks, guiding us toward a gentler and more meaningful way of seeing ourselves and each other. Her words are an invitation to return to our truest selves, beyond comparison, beyond perfection, to a space where kindness, connection, and self-acceptance lead the way.

As she steps into her upcoming role in Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom 2, Kaveri Kapur is set to bring that same vulnerability and emotional depth to the screen.