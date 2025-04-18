Advertisement
Shekhar Kapur's Daughter Kaveri's Heartfelt Poem Challenges 'Lies We’re Told About Beauty'

Kaveri Kapur’s Powerful Reflection on Conditional Love and Self-Worth

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shekhar Kapur's Daughter Kaveri's Heartfelt Poem Challenges 'Lies We’re Told About Beauty' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress, singer and songwriter Kaveri Kapur's took to social media and shared a beautiful rendition on how beauty is perceived and internalized. In the caption, she writes: "Decided to recite some of my older poems because maybe it’s more impactful that way??? Also I thought this one was relevant since skinny is back in and we’re all being encouraged to hate and torture ourselves again " a candid and self-aware statement that speaks to her ability to blend sharp insight with relatability.

Kaveri’s poem invites reflection. “Who are we really? Numbers aside...” she asks, guiding us toward a gentler and more meaningful way of seeing ourselves and each other. Her words are an invitation to return to our truest selves, beyond comparison, beyond perfection, to a space where kindness, connection, and self-acceptance lead the way.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kaveri (@kaverikapur)

As she steps into her upcoming role in Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom 2, Kaveri Kapur is set to bring that same vulnerability and emotional depth to the screen.

 

