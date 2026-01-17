Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleShekhar Suman Remembers Late Son Aayush In Heartbreaking Post: Life Is Incomplete Without You
SHEKHAR SUMAN

Shekhar Suman Remembers Late Son Aayush In Heartbreaking Post: 'Life Is Incomplete Without You'

Actor Shekhar Suman shared an emotional Instagram post remembering his late son Aayush, expressing how deeply he misses him and how life still feels incomplete without him.

|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Source: ANI
Shekhar Suman Remembers Late Son Aayush In Heartbreaking Post: 'Life Is Incomplete Without You'(Image: Instagram)

Actor Shekhar Suman shared a deeply emotional post as he remembered his son Aayush, who passed away at a very young age.

The actor looked back at old memories and spoke from the heart about the loss that still stays with him.

Suman, took to his Instagram account to share a picture of Aayush along with a touching note. in which the actor spoke about how he still misses his son every single day and how life feels incomplete without him.

While sharing the post, Shekhar remembered his "angel" and spoke about the happiness his son gave them before leaving too soon.

In his post, the actor wrote, "Remembering my angel Aayush. Miss you ev moment my baby. Life is incomplete without you. In a short span of time you gave us all so much happiness. we still haven't recovered from the tragedy of losing you. But you are in a better world with God and the fairies."

Take a look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shekhar Suman (@shekhusuman)

For those who may not know, Shekhar Suman's son Aayush passed away in April 1995 at just 11 years old.

Shekhar also has another son, Adhyayan Suman, who followed in his father's footsteps and became an actor.

On the work front, Shekhar Suman was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.' He played the role of "Khan Bahadur Zulfikar Ahmed," a powerful figure among the Nawabs. The show is set in the 1940s during India's freedom struggle and looks at the lives of courtesans and their patrons. It released on Netflix on May 1, 2024. 

