Sherlyn Chopra turns sexy Santa in new video, netizens bash her brutally saying 'ye besharmi hai' - Watch

New Delhi: Controversial actress-model Sherlyn Chopra took to her social media and dropped a Christmas special video of hers. Wearing a short red skirt and crop top in the same colour, she turned into a sexy Santa. She shared the video which looks like a BTS clipping. The actress captioned: All I want for #christmas is #you

Sherlyn Chopra's Christmas video got brutally bashed by netizens. One user wrote: Ye Christian religion ka mazak oodha rahe hai boycott while another wrote: Ye beshrami hai. Her video has been viewed by many and liked by 33, 436 users so far.

Recently, Sherlyn Chopra commented on Deepika Padukone’s 'saffron-coloured bikini' in Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang. India Today quoted Sherlyn as saying in an interview, "I completely agree with Narottam Mishra ji, Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who upon being asked about Aamir Khan doing Kalash Pooja and Shah Rukh Khan offering prayers to Vaishnodevi Maa, said that people can offer prayers to whomsoever they believe in but at the same time, they must be mindful of other peoples’ beliefs and sentiments."

Adding more, she said, "Deepika Padukone, the sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang gyrating in a saffron coloured bikini in a film song titled ‘Besharam Rang’ is most certainly not acceptable to the millions of Hindus who consider saffron as the colour of purity, faith & devotion."

The 35-year-old star was the first Indian woman to pose nude for Playboy magazine back in 2012. Her photos were released two years later, reportedly.