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  • /'She's the glue': Alia Bhatt delivers emotional speech at her BFF Akanksha Ranjan's wedding

'She's the glue': Alia Bhatt delivers emotional speech at her BFF Akanksha Ranjan's wedding

Alia Bhatt recently delivered an emotional speech at the wedding celebrations of her longtime BFF, Akanksha Ranjan. Alia praised Akanksha for nurturing unique and meaningful bonds with everyone in the group. Watch here.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
'She's the glue': Alia Bhatt delivers emotional speech at her BFF Akanksha Ranjan's wedding
Image Credit: Instagram

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