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  • /Shia LaBeouf claims his father was kicked off film sets, says Sigourney Weaver once slapped him

Shia LaBeouf claims his father was kicked off film sets, says Sigourney Weaver once slapped him

Shia LaBeouf has made startling claims about his father, Jeffrey LaBeouf, alleging that his behaviour created uncomfortable situations on several film sets. The actor recalled that his father's actions even led to actress Sigourney Weaver slapping him during the filming of Holes.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
Shia LaBeouf claims his father was kicked off film sets, says Sigourney Weaver once slapped him
Image Credit: IMDb

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