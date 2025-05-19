Shibani Bedi’s Father Passes Away; Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Kushal Tandon Offer Condolences

New Delhi: Actress and content creator Shibani Bedi has lost her father, Arvind Bedi. The Thank You for Coming actress revealed on Sunday that her father’s passing was her “biggest nightmare.”

In an emotional Instagram post accompanied by throwback pictures, Shibani mourned her loss and described how the past week has been for her.

Shibani wrote: “Dear Dad, Meeting you in the ICU after your heart flatlined is a jolt and a wound so raw and gaping, it might take me an entire lifetime, if not more, to get over. Your face was still warm, I kissed your forehead, and while I know you were never fond of me touching your hair, I ran my fingers through them and smelled them one last time so that I could seal that memory because I fear that time’s brutal hand will have me forget how you felt.”

She continued: “I didn’t let them take your comb, your glasses, and your hat to the crematorium, even though I was told you’d like that. I hope you’re okay with it. I need to hold on to them for a while. I think I need to hold on to objects from your life which still carry your physical essence.”

Several celebrities offered their condolences and heartfelt messages.

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Sending you tons of love Shibani.”

Arjun Kapoor commented, “I hope u heal day by day and little by little, whatever capacity u have. Much love to u, Shibani.”

Kushal Tandon said, “So sorry, strength and love. May his soul RIP. Wishing you peace and strength to heal.”

Gauahar Khan added, “I’m so sorry darling. I know this pain and can feel each word! May God give you strength.”

On the work front, Shibani rose to fame with the film Thank You For Coming, directed by Karan Boolani. The ensemble cast included Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Kusha Kapila.