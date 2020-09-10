Shibani Dandekar slams Ankita Lokhande for her message to 'haters', calls her 'princess of patriarchy'

New Delhi: Shibani Dandekar has shared her response on Ankita Lokhande's letter to her "haters", in which she launched a veiled attack on Rhea Chakraborty. Calling Ankita "princess of patriarchy", Shibani said that the letter was grotesque.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shibani wrote, "In response to the grotesque letter posted by Ankita Lokhande last night. This princess of patriarchy has clearly never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant! she obviously wants her two seconds of fame and has got it by targeting Rhea and playing a major role in this witch-hunt! Rather than recognising this system of patriarchy, Women like Ankita have jumped on the bandwagon and used it to advance their own agenda destroying centuries of work what you need to accept Ankita is this.. Sushant loved Rhea. Period. Before you write a letter to your haters, please note that no one has more hate in their heart than you."

Shibani is Rhea's friend. She earlier accused the media for the 'witch-hunt and vilification of Rhea and her innocent family' in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

On Wednesday, Ankita shared a long post, in which she accused Rhea (without taking her name) of being "careless and irresponsible" for letting Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly consume drugs even when he was depressed.

"Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help?" she asked.

Read her full post here:

Rhea is Sushant's girlfriend. She has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that came during investigation into his death case.