Shilpa Shetty And Family Offer Prayers At Shri Durga Parameshwari Temple, See Pics

Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty, along with her sister Shamita, mother, and children Viaan and Samiksha, offered prayers at the Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel, a temple town in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

Shilpa took to her Instagram, where she dropped a string of images from her visit.

The first had the actress standing with joined hands and offering her prayers. The second was a video clip of the holy idol. In one image, the actress is seen smiling as she fixes the gajra on her hair.

Another picture featured her along with her son, mother and sister Shamita. A photograph even featured her young daughter Samiksha cutely posing for the camera while the others smiled while getting clicked.

Shilpa captioned the post: “Back Home….Namma Tulunadu #myroots #mangalore #gratitude #blessed #family.” She added the geotag “Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple”, which is situated towards east of Mangaluru in Kateel.

The Durga Parameshwari Temple, located on an island in the Nandini river. The temple dedicated to Goddess Durga Parameshwari is in the form of an Udhbhava Moorthi.

On February 24, Shilpa and her sister Shamita were seen amusingly frustrating their gym trainer by breaking down his instructions. She took to her Instagram and shared a hilarious clip showing the two goofing around in the gym.

In the video, the sister duo can be seen doing exercises literally based on their names. Sharing this funny moment, Shilpa wrote, "Breaking a sweat? Nahhhh, just breaking down instructions, literally! @yashmeenchauhan literally needed Monday motivation to carry on. #LiteralLegends #GymTime #SisterGoals #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho".

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series “Indian Police Force,” where she portrayed Delhi Police Special Cell Chief Tara Shetty IPS.