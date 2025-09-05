Advertisement
SHILPA SHETTY

Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra In Legal Trouble, Mumbai Police Issues Lookout Notice In Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case: Report

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra In Legal Trouble, Mumbai Police Issues Lookout Notice In Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case: Report(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have reportedly found themselves in legal trouble again, as Mumbai Police has apparently issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against the couple. The lookout notice is related to a multi-crore fraud case.

According to reports, Shilpa and Raj have been accused of defrauding a businessman of approximately Rs 60 crore.

(This is a developing story.)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK