Shilpa Shetty drops FIRST Instagram post after husband Raj Kundra's arrest in porn app case

New Delhi: Days after husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police, actress wife Shilpa Shetty has finally broken her silence on social media. He was sent to police custody till July 23 in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. His arrest took place on Monday night (July 19, 2021).

Now, Shilpa Shetty's first post on Instagram after his arrest talks about surviving challenges. She put up a screenshot from a book on her IG story, reading: Do not look back in anger, nor forward in fear, but around in awareness. James Thurber

"We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one.

The place we need to be is right here, right now - not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is.

I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today."

At least 11 people including Raj Kundra have been arrested in the case for alleged involvement in a case relating to the production of pornography.

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.