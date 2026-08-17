Shilpa Shetty celebrates Nag Panchami with heartfelt tribute to her Mangalorean roots

Renowned Bollywood actress, model, producer, and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty took to social media to celebrate Nag Panchami, sharing a deeply personal message about her cultural heritage alongside traditional festive photos.
Expressing her spiritual connection to the festival, the actress highlighted her Mangalorean roots in her post:
"Naga Daiva holds a deeply sacred place in my heart. Being a Bunt from Mangalore, I’ve grown up with a deep reverence for Naga Daiva worship, a tradition that connects me to my roots, ancestors, and a lineage believed to protect our progeny and family. Grateful to carry these beautiful traditions forward. Happy Nagapanchami!"
Take a look:
Shilpa shared a glimpse inside the temple sanctum, where silver-crafted serpent idols (Naga Daiva) sat intricately adorned with white flower garlands, purple blossoms, and fresh green leaves. In another moment from the celebration, she posed for a warm selfie beside her mother, Sunanda Shetty, beneath vibrant hanging garlands of yellow marigolds and fresh coconuts, wearing a cream-and-red border saree paired with a gold pendant, while her mother donned an orange-and-red saree accented with a traditional rudraksha mala and a bold red bindi.
Falling on the fifth day (Panchami) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the holy month of Shravan, Nag Panchami is dedicated to snake worship across India. In Hindu tradition, serpents hold a revered place and are worshipped as sacred ornaments of Lord Shiva.
While snake worship is observed in temples across the country, the famous Nagchandreshwar Temple in Ujjain stands out as a unique pilgrimage site. Located on the third floor of the Mahakaleshwar temple complex, its doors open to devotees for just 24 hours a year on the occasion of Nag Panchami.
A prominent figure in Indian entertainment, Shilpa Shetty is widely celebrated for her iconic roles in Bollywood hits like Baazigar, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Dhadkan. She also earned global recognition in 2007 after winning the UK reality show Celebrity Big Brother 5.
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