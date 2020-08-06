Shilpa Shetty dances to 'Sauda Khara Khara' song with mother-in-law on her birthday - Watch

New Delhi: The fittest and hottest actress around in Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty can give any generation next star a run for their money. The leggy lass has defied age and how! She recently posted a dance video featuring herself and mother-in-law.

On MIL's birthday, Shilpa wrote: Happpyyy birthdayyyyyy to the most amazing Mom (in law). You are the ultimate Rockstar in our family... We are so lucky to have your hands on our heads. I’m the luckiest daughter (in law) to have a friend and dance partner in you. May you always dance through life with happiness and good health always We love you.

The sweet dance on 'Sauda Khara Khara' will surely light up your spirits, as the ladies of the house are joined by Shilpa's son Viaan Raj Kundra.

On the work front, she will be seen in Nikamma by Sabbir Khan. It stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Shilpa also has Hungama 2 by Priyadarshan, which Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.