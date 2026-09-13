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  • /Shilpa Shetty joins VIBE trend, cheers Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta ahead of film release

Shilpa Shetty joins VIBE trend, cheers Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta ahead of film release

Shilpa Shetty has joined the viral VIBE trend with a fun dance video from a yacht, cheering Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta while urging other celebrities to take on the challenge ahead of the film’s September 18 release.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 12:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty joins VIBE trend, cheers Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta ahead of film release
Image Credit: Shilpa Shetty, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Shilpa Shetty joins VIBE trend, cheers Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta ahead of film release
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