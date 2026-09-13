/Shilpa Shetty joins VIBE trend, cheers Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta ahead of film release

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty has joined the ongoing ‘VIBE’ trend, giving her own fun spin to it while cheering for actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu and actress Preity Zinta. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress shared a video of herself participating in the trend and wrote, “Bitten by the #VIBE bug @kunalkemmu fab stuff, can’t wait to see the film See, @realpz, I did it! Hope it was #Goodenuf Now wanna see Gene do it All the best, @vanshika.dhir! So proud of you @shrivastavasparsh, loving your moves!Over to you, @sakpataudi wanna see how you do it.”