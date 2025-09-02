Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954746https://zeenews.india.com/people/shilpa-shetty-malaika-arora-anil-kapoor-visit-lalbaugcha-raja-during-ganesh-chaturthi-celebrations-2954746.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
GANESH CHATURTHI 2025

Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor Visit Lalbaugcha Raja During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

During the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai in early September 2025, several Bollywood celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, and Anil Kapoor, were seen visiting the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. 

|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 08:43 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor Visit Lalbaugcha Raja During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations(Source: Viral Bhayani)

 Mumbai: Amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Bollywood celebrities are making sure to visit pandals in Mumbai and seek Lord Bappa's blessings.
 
On Tuesday, actresses Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora were spotted arriving at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja. Both were dressed in traditional attire, exuding a festive vibe.
 
The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, a renowned Ganesh idol with deep historical importance, is hosted by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located in Putlabai Chawl.

 
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 On Monday, actor Anil Kapoor also went to iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and offered prayers there. He was joined by his wife Sunita.
 
A few days ago, 'Param Sundari' co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra also paid a sacred visit to Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganpati's blessings.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and remover of obstacles.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK