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SHILPA SHETTY

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra offer prayers at Datia’s Pitambara Peeth - See pic

Shilpa Shetty, along with husband Raj Kundra, visited Datia’s Pitambara Peeth, offered prayers, and performed rituals, including jal abhishek at Vankhandeshwar Temple, before heading to Gwalior.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 09:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra offer prayers at Datia’s Pitambara Peeth - See pic(Image: @shripitambarapeeth/Instagram)

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty visited the famous Pitambara Peeth in Datia on Saturday along with her husband Raj Kundra. The couple offered prayers at the revered shrine and performed special rituals during their visit.

Shilpa Shetty offers prayers at Datia’s Pitambara Peeth

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Shilpa Shetty reached Datia quietly without any prior public announcement. She travelled by road and headed straight to the temple complex soon after her arrival. The visit was kept low-key, but information spread quickly among locals and devotees.

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At the temple, Shilpa first offered prayers to Goddess Pitambara, also known as Maa Baglamukhi, who is considered a powerful deity in Hindu belief. She participated in a special pooja conducted by temple priests and sought blessings for her family’s well-being, success, and peace. Raj Kundra accompanied her throughout the rituals and also took part in the prayers.

Also Read | Shamita Shetty feeds cows at Tirupati temple, sister Shilpa Shetty says 'you are blessed'

During her visit, the actress also went to the ancient Vankhandeshwar Temple located within the temple premises. There, she performed jal abhishek of Lord Shiva and spent some time in meditation and quiet reflection.

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After completing the pooja and darshan, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra left Datia by road, reportedly heading towards Gwalior. Their visit soon became a topic of discussion in the area, drawing attention from both devotees and residents.

Pitambara Peeth in Datia is one of the most prominent religious sites in Madhya Pradesh and attracts devotees from across the country. Visits by well-known personalities often generate excitement among locals, and Shilpa Shetty’s presence added to the spiritual buzz at the temple on the day.

Actress opens up about burn injury

Previously, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty opened up about a challenging incident from the early phase of her career during an appearance on the YouTube channel Tomorrow, Today Show.

She revealed that filmmakers continued to approach her because of her professionalism and strong work ethic. Recalling one such incident, the actress shared that she once suffered a burn injury on her back during a shoot but still returned to work the very next day to avoid causing any financial loss to the production.

The actress said, “I remember I got burned by HMI light in a shot on my back. The shot was that I had to get out of frame and there was a baby light at the back and my back touched it. When you get a burn, you don’t realise it that very second, only when it starts burning, you realise it. I still showed up the next day. I had to wear an outfit next day, but I couldn’t wear it because I was burnt, so I wore it from the front and asked them to stitch it with threads so that I don’t have to zip it. I worked so hard in my life so that nobody else faces losses because of me."

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