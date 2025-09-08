Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Perform Sukhmani Sahib Paath At Home, Pray For Punjab Floods Victims

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra recently organised a Sukhmani Sahib Paath at their residence. Raj Kundra, who has ventured into Punjabi movies with Mehar, wrote in the caption of his video post, sharing a glimpse of the Paath. He also mentioned about the devastating floods.

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Organise Sukhmani Sahib Paath

Raj Kundra wrote in the caption: Sukhmani Sahib Paath at home Kept by my wife @theshilpashetty, praying for the success of Mehar and, more importantly, for the strength and well-being of our brothers and sisters in Punjab. In these times when Punjab faces the pain of floods, we hold on to faith and prayer. May Waheguru bless everyone with courage, healing, and hope. Cinema can entertain, but for me it is as about the sewa. Together, let’s make prayers turn into action. #SukhmaniSahib #WaheguruMeharKare #MeharMovement #CinemaTurnsIntoSewa #mehar

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra organised the Sukhmani Sahib Paath for the movie's success and praying for the Punjab floods victims. Meanwhile, Shilpa also posted a video about 'Bhagavad Gita' on her post.

What Is The Rs 60 Crore Cheating Case?

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra reportedly landed in legal trouble, as Mumbai Police allegedly issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against the couple in connection with a multi-crore fraud case. According to a report by NDTV, Shilpa and Raj have been accused of defrauding a businessman of approximately Rs 60 crore in a case linked to an investment deal for their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd.

The case against Shetty and Kundra was registered at Juhu Police Station on August 14, alleging that they defrauded Kothari of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal.

Following these allegations, a report by Times Now quoted advocate Prashant Patil, who denied the accusations, stating: “There is no criminality involved and our auditors have submitted all the necessary supporting documents from time to time, as requested by the EOW, including detailed cash flow statements. The investment agreement in question is purely in the nature of an equity investment.”

The statement further described the case as “baseless” and “malicious,” claiming that the company had already received a liquidation order, which was reportedly presented to the police department.