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Shilpa Shetty refutes false reservation statements, says,' Completely fabricated'

Actress Shilpa Shetty faces false attribute against her on reservation statement and appealing to public to avoid such false news.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 02:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty refutes false reservation statements, says,' Completely fabricated'
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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