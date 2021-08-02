Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on Raj Kundra’s arrest, releases FIRST official statement

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty has released her first statement after businessman husband Raj Kundra’s arrest on July 19 in pornography creation and distribution case. The actress calls herself a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen’ and has said she has till now made no comment on the case, which are falsely attributed to her.

“Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf,” read Shilpa’s note.

The Hungama 2 actress said in her note that she has full faith in the Mumbai Police and the Indian judiciary. “Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary.”

The 46 years old requested privacy and said she and her family do not deserve a media trial “As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra”.

Earlier Shilpa had sued 29 media personnel and publications for "false reporting and maligning her image" in husband Raj Kundra's pornography case.