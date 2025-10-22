Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian Restaurant Pulls Rs 2-3 Crore Nightly; Guests Spend Lakhs, Arrive In Lamborghinis, Says Shobhaa De

New Delhi: Author and columnist Shobhaa De has made a stunning revelation about the scale of Mumbai’s luxury dining scene, citing the extraordinary earnings of Shilpa Shetty’s flagship restaurant, Bastian At The Top. Speaking on the YouTube podcast Inside Out With Barkha Dutt, De claimed the upscale venue in Dadar reportedly generates Rs 2–3 crore in revenue every night.

“There is one single restaurant in Mumbai which has a turnover of Rs 2-3 crore a night. On slow nights, it's Rs 2 crore and on weekends, Rs 3 crore or more,” she said.

'Bastian At The Top' Stuns With Size and Scale

When asked to name the restaurant in question, De confirmed it was Bastian At The Top, located on the 48th floor of Kohinoor Square, a towering landmark in Dadar.

"It's Bastian. It's the new 'Bastian At The Top'. It's 21,000 square feet - it's not even reality. You walk in there and feel, 'Where am I?' You have a 360° view of the city," she described.

The restaurant, launched in 2023, is known for its sweeping panoramic views, rooftop pool, and ultra-luxurious interiors, setting a new benchmark for sky-high dining in Mumbai.

1,400 Guests Per Night, Two Seatings, And A VIP Crowd

According to Shobhaa De, the venue hosts around 1,400 diners every night, divided into two seating slots of 700 guests each. She also noted the elite clientele and the buzz around the location.

“There's even a waiting list downstairs on the road in Dadar,” De said. “People arrive in Lamborghinis and Aston Martins. Who are these people? I have no idea.”

Reflecting on her own visit, she expressed surprise at the energy and spending habits of the crowd.

“I didn't recognise a single face in all 700 diners. They were young, ordering bottles of the best tequila. Each table was spending lakhs - and yet they were complete strangers to me.”

Shilpa Shetty’s Culinary Empire

Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood actor and entrepreneur, partnered with restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, founder of the Bastian brand, in 2019. She reportedly holds a 50% stake in the enterprise and has played a key role in its rapid expansion.

Just last week, Shetty inaugurated a new Bastian outlet in Goa, marking the brand’s continued foray into high-end hospitality. Meanwhile, the original Bandra outlet is set to shut down temporarily and reopen as a South Indian concept restaurant named Ammakai.

Additionally, another new venue, Bastian Beach Club, is expected to open soon in Juhu, solidifying Shetty’s presence in India’s upscale dining sector.