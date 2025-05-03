Shilpa Shetty Takes First Solo Trip In 10 Years, Says ‘Worth The Wait’ As She Embraces Adventure

Mumbai: Actress and fitness icon Shilpa Shetty recently treated herself to a rejuvenating solo trip after a gap of ten years. The Bollywood star shared glimpses of her serene, activity-filled getaway on social media, describing the experience as “worth the wait.”

Shilpa, known for promoting wellness and self-care, indulged in a variety of soul-soothing activities such as cycling, hiking, sightseeing, spa treatments, and detox therapies. She documented her peaceful moments through a heartwarming video montage posted on Instagram.

“Travel far, travel wide, and travel alone. For in solitude, you find yourself,” the actress wrote in her caption, highlighting the emotional and spiritual fulfilment she gained from the trip.

Apart from wellness activities, the Dhadkan star also enjoyed cultural experiences like visiting historic churches and sampling local cuisine, embracing the joy of solo exploration to the fullest.

Shilpa’s fans and fellow celebrities flooded her comment section with admiration, praising her message of self-discovery, independence, and inner peace.

The retreat took place at the popular European wellness destination Viva Mayr in Maria Wörth, Austria — a favourite among health-conscious celebrities seeking detox and balance.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty is gearing up for her role in the much-anticipated Kannada-language action film KD – The Devil. Directed by Prem, the film also stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, and V. Ravichandran.

As she balances high-energy film projects with mindful escapes, Shilpa continues to inspire fans to pursue both passion and peace.