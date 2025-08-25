Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2951312https://zeenews.india.com/people/shilpa-shetty-to-skip-ganesh-chaturthi-2025-festivity-due-to-bereavement-in-family-will-observe-13-days-mourning-period-2951312.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
GANESH CHATURTHI 2025

Shilpa Shetty To Skip Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Festivity Due To 'Bereavement In Family...Will Observe 13 Days Mourning Period'

The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed this year on August 27 when devotees welcome Bappa home, keep fast and immerse in festivity for days.

|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 01:21 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shilpa Shetty To Skip Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Festivity Due To 'Bereavement In Family...Will Observe 13 Days Mourning Period'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty and her family will give Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations a miss this time. On Monday, Shilpa took to Instagram and informed her fans that her family has decided not to celebrate the Ganpati festival this year "due to a bereavement in the family."

However, she refrained from disclosing further details about the loss.

Her post read, "Dear friends,With deep grief we regret to inform you, Due to a bereavement in the family, this year we will not be holding our Ganpati celebrations. As per tradition, we will be observing a mourning period of 13 days and will therefore refrain from any religious festivities. We seek your understanding and prayers."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is set to kickstart from August 27. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.

The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK