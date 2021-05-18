हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cyclone Tauktae

Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora share shocking visuals of Cyclone Tauktae, urge fans to stay safe

As Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai with heavy rains and strong winds, celebs took to social media to share visuals of the storm with fans and urged them to stay safe.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/File Photo

New Delhi: As Mumbai drowned in heavy rains and withstood strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae, Bollywood celebs took to social media to post images and videos of the deadly storm from their homes.

On Monday (May 17), several celebs such as Ekta Kapoor, Archana Puran Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, and Anupam Kher had taken to Instagram to share visuals of the destructive storm that led to fallen streets and shattered windows. 

As the stars shared their experience with the Cyclone, they urged their fans to stay safe and not venture out with the added danger of the Cyclone Tauktae along with COVID-19.

Check out the shocking visuals they shared:

cyclone

tauktae

rain

trees

night

storm

According to reports, the gusty winds had reached the speed of over 114 kmph and heavy showers lashed the city of Mumbai and its neighbouring areas as the 'very severe cyclonic storm' passed close to the coast while moving towards Gujarat.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that on Monday (May 17), 479 complaints of falling of trees and branches were received from across Mumbai. Of these, 245 complaints were received from Western suburbs, followed by 156 from the Island city and 78 from the Eastern suburbs.

