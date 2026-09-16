/Shilpa Shetty visits Lalbaugcha Raja with sister Shamita, arrives barefoot to seek Bappa’s blessings

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty paid a visit to Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal recently to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings, and this time her sister Shamita tagged along too. Social media is now flooded with clips of the two, both spotted walking barefoot on Wednesday evening as they made their way to the pandal.
Shilpa turned up in a gorgeous printed saree, done up in olive green, pink and burgundy with floral and botanical detailing all over. Instead of going the usual route, she teamed it with a sleeveless high-neck blouse, giving the traditional six yards a slightly modern edge. Big circular floral earrings and a stack of metallic bangles finished off the look, the whole thing worked as a nice mix of old and new. Have a look at the video here:
Shamita kept it simple in comparison. She wore a royal blue ethnic suit with wide-leg palazzos in the same shade and a matching dupatta thrown over her shoulder, looking elegant.
This outing came right after Shilpa did Ganpati visarjan at home. She'd welcomed Bappa into her house on September 14 along with husband Raj Kundra, their kids and the rest of the family.
By September 15, it was time to bid farewell. Shilpa went the eco-friendly route for the visarjan, and there's a video going around of her dancing away to the dhol beats during the celebration.
There's also a sweeter clip where Shilpa, Raj, and their kids Viaan and Samisha are seen praying together right before the immersion, with Shilpa's mother Sunanda Shetty also there for the family moment.
On the professional front, Shilpa recently returned to the big screen after a three-year gap with KD: The Devil, a Kannada action thriller that also starred Sanjay Dutt. She also stepped into the world of web series for the first time with Prime Video's Indian Police Force, sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.
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