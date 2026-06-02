Shilpa Shinde admits to making false sexual harassment allegations against 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' producer

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shinde, who became a household name after playing the gullible character of Angoori Bhabhi, has made a startling revelation about her dispute during her exit from the popular show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!'.

She said that the sexual harassment allegations she had levelled against the show's producer were false, as she said “woh jhoot tha” during a conversation in Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa’s podcast.

Speaking candidly about the controversy in the podcast, Shilpa said that she had resorted to filing the complaint because she felt she had no other option at the time and was seeking a way out of the situation.

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“Nobody knows this, I am not scared of saying the truth, and I will still say that what I am saying is a big thing mainai apne producer ke upar sexual harassment ka case kardiya tha kiyunki mere pass koi rasssta nahi tha aur tab main uss main se nikli hun settle hoke,” she said.

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“(Nobody knows this. I’m not afraid of telling the truth now, and I’ll still say it because it’s a big revelation. I had filed a sexual harassment case against my producer because I had no other option. Eventually, I came out of that situation after reaching a settlement. At that time, no producer supported him, and I filed the case on that basis).”

“Tab kisi producer ne unka saath nahi diya aur mainai case usi basis pe kiya … police toh seedha FIR karne ke liye yeh bolti hai aapko ganda likhna padega and I am from law background,” she added.

(The police directly tell you that if you want an FIR registered, you have to write serious allegations. I come from a law background).”

Shilpa shared that at that time, one of her friends asked the actress ‘Do you know what you are doing?’ And she replied saying: ‘I have no other way.’

They had left Shilpa with no choice.

“I had already quit the show, and there was no other path for me,” Shilpa said in the podcast.

The actress said it was like understanding the Mahabharata. Shilpa shared that even producer Sanjay Kohli said the same thing that all avenues had been blocked, so she was bound to break through somehow.

“Bechara woh usme badnaam hogaya (The poor man ended up being defamed because of it),” she added.

The actress said that she is saying it for the first time as all a lie.

“Main aaj iske through bol rahi hun woh jhooth tha. Main yeh aaj first time confess kar rahi hun sach much. Fir humaari settlement hui aur jo humaari payment thi jo teen mahine baad milta tha woh clear hua.”

(Today, through this platform, I’m saying for the first time that it was false. I’m genuinely confessing the truth today. Later, we settled, and the payment that was due to us, which was supposed to come after three months, was cleared.)”

She added: “But uske baad yeh tha ki aaj ke baad na aap kisi ke baare main media main baat karengi na hum. (After that, there was an understanding that neither I would speak about them in the media, nor would they speak about me.)”

The actress added: “11 saal ke baad bhi mainai last Bhabhiji isiliye kiya kiyunki Manoj Santoshi ji humaare writer the, unki iccha thi unko bhi hurt kiya tha… and yeh sab hone ke baad him main aaj unke saath kaam kar rahi hun. Aur aaj humaare relationship bahut ache hai.”

“(Even after 11 years, I did 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' again because late Manoj Santoshi ji, who was our writer, wanted it. I had hurt him, too, during that period. And after everything that happened, I am working with them again today. In fact, our relationship is very good now.)"