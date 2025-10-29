Shilpa Shinde Likely To Return As Angoori Bhabhi In ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’; Makers Aim To Revive Original Magic: Report

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shinde, who became a household name for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, is reportedly set to make her comeback to the popular sitcom.

According to a report by ETimes, Shilpa Shinde is in talks to return as Angoori Bhabhi, replacing Shubhangi Atre, who took over the role in 2016 following Shilpa’s exit.

As per reports, the makers are looking to revive the show, which has been running successfully for nearly a decade. The channel reportedly plans to introduce new elements and characters to refresh Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

A post by Viral Bhayani read, “Television’s beloved Angoori Bhabhi might be making a grand return! Rumours are swirling that Shilpa Shinde, the original face of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, could soon reprise her iconic role that made her a household name.”

Shilpa, who left the show years ago amid controversies, continues to hold a special place in fans’ hearts for her innocent charm and the unforgettable catchphrase, “Sahi Pakde Hain.”

Reports suggest that the makers are exploring the idea of bringing her back to revive the show’s original magic and nostalgia. While there’s no official confirmation yet, the buzz around her possible return has set social media abuzz, with fans eagerly waiting to see their original Angoori Bhabhi back on screen.

Shilpa Shinde originally played Angoori Bhabhi when the show premiered in 2015. Her portrayal and signature dialogue quickly became fan favourites. She quit the show the same year following differences with the production house.

After leaving the sitcom, Shilpa appeared in several reality shows, including Bigg Boss 11 which she won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. In 2023, she was seen in an extended cameo in Maddam Sir.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai (BGPH) is a Hindi sitcom that first aired on &TV in March 2015 and also streams on ZEE5. It revolves around two neighbouring couples -the Mishras and the Tiwaris who attempts to woo each other’s spouses.