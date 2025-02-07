Shilpa Shirodkar Reacts To Sister Namrata & Mahesh Babu Not Supporting Her During Bigg Boss 18 Stint

Mumbai: Shilpa Shirodkar, a well-known face of Bollywood in the 90s, made a powerful impact in Bigg Boss 18, forming strong bonds with fellow contestants like Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang. However, throughout her journey on the reality show, there was a constant buzz about the apparent lack of support from her sister Namrata Shirodkar and brother-in-law Mahesh Babu.

While many speculated that the silence from her family members indicated tension, Shilpa finally addressed the matter in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble. Shutting down the gossip, she stated that she found it “silly” to even discuss the topic.

“I feel silly to even have a conversation on this because I don’t feel any relation depends on a tweet or an Instagram story. And why is it necessary? Mahesh is doing what he is doing, Namrata is doing what she is doing, and I am doing what I am doing. I am not answerable to anyone,” she said.

Further clarifying her stance, Shilpa explained that not everyone will agree with one’s choices, and seeking validation is pointless. “There are some people who will agree with you and some who won’t, so you can’t go everywhere seeking validation and justifying yourself,” she added.

Despite not receiving vocal support from her family on social media, Shilpa focused on her own journey in Bigg Boss 18 and won hearts with her candid and fearless personality. She built a strong rapport with contestants like Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang, proving that she could hold her ground in the show.

While Bigg Boss 18 has now ended, Shilpa’s journey has once again put her in the limelight, and fans are eager to see what’s next for the talented actress.