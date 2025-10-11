Shilpa Shirodkar Reveals She Secretly Wanted to Marry Amitabh Bachchan, Calls Him Her Idol

Mumbai: On his 83rd birthday on Saturday, actress Shilpa Shirodkar wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan and revealed that she secretly wanted to marry him when she was a fan.

Shilpa took to Instagram to share two stills from the movie Khuda Gawah, in which she starred alongside Big B and late superstar Sridevi.

“To the man I secretly wanted to marry when I was a fan, and the man who taught me so much as a co-star! Wishing a fantastic birthday to Amit ji! May you continue to light up our screens for many more years! @amitabhbachchan,” she wrote as the caption

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Khuda Gawah is a 1992 Indian epic drama film written and directed by Mukul S. Anand. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi in a dual role, Nagarjuna, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, and Kiran Kumar in pivotal roles.

It was the third collaboration between Sridevi and Amitabh Bachchan after 1984’s Inquilaab and Aakhree Raasta, which was released in 1986.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Turns 83: Mamata Banerjee, Jackie Shroff Lead Heartfelt Birthday Tributes To The Megastar

Khuda Gawah was set against the backdrop of Afghanistan and India, the film follows Badshah Khan, an Afghan warrior who travels to India to avenge the murder of his beloved Benazir's father. After completing his mission, he is falsely accused of another murder and subsequently imprisoned in India.

It was tagged as one of the most expensive Indian films at the time, second only to the 1991 film Ajooba starring the thespian. The film was the third highest-grossing Indian film of 1992.

Shilpa also worked with Big B in “Hum”, which released in 1991. Directed by Mukul S. Anand, the film stars the icon alongside names such as Rajinikanth, Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Kader Khan. The film was an inspiration for the 1995 Tamil film Baashha.