'Shilpa Shirodkar Shot Dead, Had 25...': Actress Recalls SHOCKING Publicity Stunt For 1995 film

Shilpa Shirodkar Death Rumours: Bigg Boss 18 contestant and 90s hitmaker Shilpa Shirodkar has made a chilling revelation about a bizarre incident from her past. While recalling the shoot of her 1995 film Raghuveer, the actress shared that shocking rumours about her death were deliberately spread to promote the film. The incident remains one of the most disturbing episodes in her career, highlighting the extremes of 90s publicity stunts in the film industry.

Shilpa Shirodkar Fake Death Rumours

In an recent interview with Pinkvilla, The actress recalled fake death rumours about her. Shilpa shared, 'I was in Kullu Manali. My dad was trying to call the hotel because we didn’t have mobile phones at that time. I was shooting with Suniel Shetty there. Everyone who was watching the shoot there kept thinking if this is Shilpa or someone else because they knew the news.'

revealing more about the incident, Shilpa added, 'When I came back to the room, there were around 20-25 missed calls. My parents were worried, there was a headline in a newspaper that Shilpa Shirodkar was shot dead.'

Publicity Stunt For 1995 film Raghuveer

However, the film's producer later told her that it was a promotional strategy. 'When he told me, I was like 'Okay'. Yes, thoda zyada hogaya. There was no PR activity or anything at that time. Kuch pata hi nahi tha na. I was the last one to know that something like this was going to happen. No one used to take permission at that time. The film worked well, so I wasn't really angry.'

About Raghuveer

The 1995 film was directed by K Pappu starred Suniel Shetty as male lead. It also stars Suresh Oberoi, Sudha Chandran, Mohnish Bahl, Aruna Irani, Gulshan Grover, and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles. The film was a moderate success at the box office.

Shilpa Shirodkar Upcoming Projects

Shilpa was last seen on the big screen in the 2000 film, Gajagamini. Making her comeback on silver screen she will next be seen in Jatadhara, a highly anticipated pan‑India supernatural mystery thriller. The film also stars Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles.