Shin Chan’s Latest Movie 'Our Dinosaur Diary' Set For India Release - DEETS

Mumbai: There's great news for the fans of 'Shin Chan'. The beloved franchise's latest film 'Shin Chan:Our Dinosaur Diary' is all set to be released in India.

The movie will hit the theatres on May 9, 2025.

Directed by Shinobu Sasaki, Our Dinosaur Diary transports audiences to "Dino's Island," a futuristic theme park in Tokyo where dinosaurs have been brought back to life. What starts as an exciting summer quickly turns into chaos when Shinnosuke and his family take in a baby dinosaur named Nana. As a sinister force hunts Nana for its hidden secret, Shinnosuke, his loyal dog Shiro, and the Kasukabe Guard must embark on a thrilling mission to protect their new friend--while rampaging dinosaurs wreak havoc across Tokyo and Kasukabe, as per a press note.

Speaking about the Indian release, Director Shinobu Sasaki shared, "The Shin chan movie, which has a history of over 30 years, is finally being released in theaters in India! Thank you very much! Our Dinosaur Diary is a heartwarming story about the kid's summer memories. Led by the mischievous Shin chan, the Kasukabe Guard causes quite a ruckus. Please enjoy the cuteness of his beloved dog Shiro, and the baby dinosaur Nana, as well as the grandeur and coolness of the dinosaurs, and the meticulous hand-drawn lines by the animators on the big screen. I would be thrilled if this movie inspires the people in India to visit Japan or to explore the past series of Shin chan. My heart is pounding with excitement!"

Maiko Sumida, Head of Animation Sales & Development at TV Asahi commented, "We are extremely excited to partner with PVR Inox Pictures on this Shin chan film release! We are thrilled that the children who are currently watching Shin chan on TV, as well as those who grew up watching it, will be able to enjoy Shin chan's adventures on the big screen. To enhance the excitement for the Indian audience, we have dubbed the movies into Hindi, Tamil and Telegu. We hope that this will provide fans with an unforgettable cinematic experience!"

Shin-chan: Our Dinosaur Diary was released last year in Japan, garnering great reviews. Now it's to be seen how it performs in Indian market.