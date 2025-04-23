Shine Tom Chacko Receives Final Warning From FEFKA Over Alleged Drug Use And Misconduct

Kochi: On Tuesday, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) issued a final warning to actor Shine Tom Chacko over his alleged drug use and misconduct on a film set.

FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan organised a press meet where he said that Tom Chacko admitted to using drugs.

"FEFKA informed family members of Shine that he required professional assistance to overcome the problem of drug use. We will not cooperate with him if he violates the assurance not to create any more problems," Unnikrishnan added.

Tom Chacko, who fled from a hotel in Kochi during a narcotics raid last week, was arrested by Kochi police on April 19 after about a four-hour-long interrogation. However, a few hours later, he managed to secure bail.

Speaking to ANI, Commissioner of Police Putta Vimaladitya informed that an investigation is underway.

"Investigation with regard to a case registered against actor Shine Tom Chacko is going on. We have taken some samples to be forwarded to the FSL and based on the results, we will conduct further investigation. There are certain other circumstances which we are investigating as well... He is cooperating with the investigation and as of now, we will not be able to actually take it further or make any conclusive remarks unless we have some more information... He has given an explanation and we are verifying if it is true," the police official said.

Earlier, the actor appeared at the Ernakulam North Police Station with his lawyers.Shine appeared in response to a notice issued by the police, which asked him to explain the reason behind his attempt to flee from the hotel room.