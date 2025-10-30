Shirdi Saibaba Actor Sudhir Dalvi Hospitalised Due To 'Sepsis', Family Appeals For Financial Aid; Riddhima Kapoor Offers Help

New Delhi: Popular actor Sudhir Dalvi, who has done several mythological projects, and is best known for playing Sai Baba in Manoj Kumar's 1977 hit Shirdi Sai Baba has been hospitalised due to severe sepsis reportedly. According to India Today, the senior actor is in Lilavati Hospital since the first week of October and his family has approached the film fraternity to help with the financial aid. He is 86.

Sudhir Dalvi Hospitalised: Family Reacts

According to the report, Sudhir Dalvi's family has already paid around Rs 10 lakh but further the expenditure could shoot to Rs 15 lakh. His wife, Suhas Dalvi, told India Today that on October 8, he faced extreme pain, lost mobility of his limbs and was rushed to the hospital. He was kept in the ICU.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“That’s when we got to know it was a sepsis infection, which has affected all his joints. And since the infection is now in his blood, the recovery has been extremely slow. We never anticipated something like this to happen with us, and thus it’s emotionally and financially a tough time,” she said.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Offers Help

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has stepped forward and donated a sum for the actor. While family is seeking help at this critical juncture, some troll tried to attack Riddhima, calling her help a 'publicity stunt'.

On a pap page, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented on a paparazzo's post, "Done. Wishing him a speedy recovery." A troll asked, "Why did u mention here if you have helped... footage chahiye?"

Riddhima hit back, "Everything in life is not about optics – helping someone in need and in whatever capacity you can is the biggest blessing."

Who Is Sudhir Dalvi?

Sudhir Dalvi made his acting debut in 1974 with Hindi film 27 Down starring Rakhee and MK Raina. However, the veteran actor's breakthrough role came in 1977 Shirdi Ke Sai Baba - a film by Manoj Kumar which made him a household name. His realistic performance has been praised by fans across generations. He also played Guru Vashishta in Ramanand Sagar's TV series Ramayan.

He has worked in several Bollywood films like Apnapan, Karmayogi, Aasha, Aap Ke Deewane, Kranti, Gehrayee, Qayamat (1983 film), Souten, Karm Yudh, Hukumat, Kasam, Tirangaa, Khal Nayak, English Babu Desi Mem among many others.

His impressive TV career includes starring in popular shows including Buniyaad, Ramayan, Bharat Ek Khoj, Mirza Ghalib, Chanakya, Junoon, Zee Horror Show, Jai Hanuman, Vishnu Puran and TV series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.