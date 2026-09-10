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  • /Shirish Kunder reacts to Manipuri musician's death, says 'violent entitlement' has become 'local authority'

Shirish Kunder reacts to Manipuri musician's death, says 'violent entitlement' has become 'local authority'

Chongtham Vikram Singh killing: As per the FIR, on September 7, the accused allegedly entered the building, chased Singh up three floors and assaulted him with kicks and blows.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 09:29 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 09:29 AM IST
Shirish Kunder reacts to Manipuri musician's death, says 'violent entitlement' has become 'local authority'
Image Credit: ANI picture

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Shirish Kunder reacts to Manipuri musician's death, says 'violent entitlement' has become 'local authority'
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