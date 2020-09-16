Shiv Sena praises Jaya Bachchan, says she always speaks the truth

Shiv Sena on Wednesday (September 16) supported Jaya Bachchan for her statement in Rajya Sabha and wrote in its mouthpiece Saamana that the veteran actor is known for supporting truth and speaking her mind.

The Saamana article lauded Jaya Bachchan and said that she never kept his political and social views hidden. The article noted that Jaya has always raised her voice in Parliament against the atrocities committed on women.

In an indirect attack on actors Kangana Ranaut and Ravi Kishan, Shiv Sena said that the Bollywood is not made up of only a few actors and some actors who are giving uncontrolled statements are driven by hate. Shiv Sena said that those actors who are claiming that everyone in film industry are drug addicts must undergo 'doping' test.

The Saamana article also praised Amir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and said that the 'Khans' have played an important role in setting the cash register ringing at Bollywood. The article added that those who are claiming that these actors were all consuming drugs should look at themselves.

On Tuesday, Jaya Bachchan had slammed Ravi Kishan saying some actor-turned-politicians are trying to defame the film industry and the government must provide protection against it. The 72-year-old veteran actress-politician refrained from taking any names.

"The Government must stand by the entertainment industry because it always comes forward to help the government. They come and speak for them, support them if there is a national calamity, they come forward, give money, give their services. And I think it is very important that the government must support this industry and not kill it just because there are a few people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. This industry brings international name, and recognition also apart from the political people. I was really embarrassed and ashamed yesterday one of our members in the Loj Sabha, who is from the industry spoke against (I am not taking the name) the film industry. It is a shame 'jis thali mein khate hai usi me chhed karte hai', galat baat hai. I need the protection, this industry needs protection and support of the government", Jaya Bachchan said during the second day of the Monsoon session in Parliament.