Shiv Sena ready to sell Balasaheb's ideology to become 'Sonia Sena', says Kangana Ranaut

Continuing her attacks on the Shiv Sena and the BMC, Bollwyood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday (September 10) said that the party has now become 'Sonia Sena' and is ready to sell its ideology for power.

The ongoing tussle between Kangana and Shiv Sena intensified on Wednesday (September 9) after after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished some 'illegal constructions' at her office in Mumbai's Pali Hill.

Kangana sharpened her attack on the BMC and called the civic body officials as "goons" after the partial demolition of her office.

"The ideology on which Balasaheb Thackeray build the Shiv Sena, the party, today, is ready to sell its ideology and become "Sonia Sena" from "Shiv Sena", Kangana Ranaut said in a tweet early Thursday.

Calling BMC officials 'goons', Kangana Ranaut said: "The goons who demolished my house behind my back, don't call them civic body."

"Because of these petty crimes that they do, Devendra Fadnavis ji must have suggested that the BJP does alliance with them. One must never succumb to bullies. after loosing elections Shiv Sena shamelessly made milavat sarkar and turned in to Sonia Sena," Ranaut said in another tweet.

Launching a direct attack on Shiv Sena, she said: "Your father's good deeds can only give you wealth but respect, you have to gain yourself. How many mouths you'll shut? How many voices you'll suppress? For how long you'll run away from the truth?"

तुम्हारे पिताजी के अच्छे कर्म तुम्हें दौलत तो दे सकते हैं मगर सम्मान तुम्हें खुद कमाना पड़ता है, मेरा मुँह बंद करोगे मगर मेरी आवाज़ मेरे बाद सौ फिर लाखों में गूंजेगी, कितने मुँह बंद करोगे? कितनी आवाज़ें दबाओगे? कब तक सच्चाई से भागोगे तुम कुछ नहीं हों सिर्फ़ वंशवाद का एक नमूना हो। — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

On Wednesday, the BMC officials razed down the 'illegal construction' at Kangana's office, while the actress boarded a flight for Mumbai from Chandigarh. Kangana approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her bungalow, and sought a stay on the demolition process.