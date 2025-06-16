New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video’s latest reality show, The Traitors India, has already stirred drama just days after its premiere on June 4. A conflict between contestants Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija has come to light, with both parties offering different accounts of a tense incident that occurred on set.

The confrontation reportedly began when Uorfi approached a visibly emotional Apoorva to ask why she was crying. According to Uorfi, she was met with a sharp response from Apoorva, which she found disrespectful. The moment, though brief, sparked a larger emotional reaction from Uorfi, who has since addressed the incident in a series of Instagram stories.

“I literally didn't want to do any of this, I'm feel pathetic right now after seeing Apoorva's YouTube video,” Uorfi said in her statement. “She is painting me like a villain, which I am not. I am literally shivering right now.”

Uorfi went on to explain the context, claiming that the day prior, Apoorva allegedly mocked another contestant, Jannat, for crying over missing her parents. “I'll tell you what happened. One day before, Jannat was crying for her parents, tabhi Apoorva mujhse bolti hai 'Kya ye parents ke liye ro rahi hai, kya ye pagalpanti hai.' The next day when she started crying, I went to her nicely to ask what had happened."

Describing her personal struggle with being disrespected online, Uorfi added: “It's an insecurity of me, I have been disrespected so much on the internet for years. Mere andar insecurity paida ho gayi hai hai ke mai respect demand karti hu, kyu ki mujhe mili hi nahi hai bahot saalon se."

The reality star also shared WhatsApp chats and alleged behind-the-scenes conversations to support her claim that the confrontation may have been pre-planned. In one of her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Everything is planned guys. We have literally spoken after that incident. This was all planned, her storytime, the fact that she is exaggerating it so much and making me look bad is what I hate."

Uorfi also claimed that during the incident, Apoorva used foul language towards her in front of the cast and crew. “When I went to her to console her, infront of the cast and crew, she goes like, 'beh**d jaa naa yaha se'. I felt extremely disrespected. So out of anger I said what I said,” Uorfi wrote.

The controversy has drawn attention from fans of the show, with social media now abuzz over what really transpired between the two influencers.

Neither Amazon Prime Video nor the show’s producers have commented on the matter yet.