Shoaib Ibrahim says 'surgery is not happening,' shares update on wife Dipika Kakar's health after cyst diagnosis

Television actress Dipika Kakar and her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, are currently facing a difficult period as they manage multiple health challenges within the family. While Dipika continues her recovery following her battle with stage 2 liver cancer, Shoaib’s father is also recuperating after suffering a brain haemorrhage and undergoing brain surgery.

Amid growing concern among fans, rumours recently surfaced on social media claiming that Dipika would undergo another major surgery after doctors reportedly discovered new cysts. Addressing the speculation, Shoaib Ibrahim clarified that no surgery has been planned at this stage.

Speaking in his latest YouTube vlog, Shoaib said, “A lot of people have been asking if Dipika is undergoing another surgery. As of now, the doctor has not said anything; the surgery is not happening at the moment.”

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Dipika Kakar Begins Immunotherapy Treatment

Dipika, who underwent surgery in 2025 to remove a malignant liver tumour and later had a 13 mm cyst removed in February this year, recently underwent an MRI scan that detected two small cysts.

According to Shoaib, the cysts are currently too small for surgical intervention. Instead, doctors have decided to begin immunotherapy as part of her treatment plan.

Sharing an update, Shoaib revealed, “Dipika’s immunotherapy has started at HN Reliance Hospital; it will take 3-4 hours. After this, I will head to Kokilaben Hospital to meet Papa. We hope Dipika’s immunotherapy works.”

Also Read | Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stomach cyst months after battling Liver cancer, husband Shoaib Ibrahim shares updates

Family Managing Medical Challenges at Two Hospitals

The Ibrahim family is currently juggling treatment and recovery at two separate hospitals. While Dipika has begun immunotherapy, Shoaib’s father continues to recover from the effects of a brain haemorrhage.

Providing a positive update on his father's condition, Shoaib said that significant improvements have been observed over the past few days.

“Papa is much better. Slowly, he is improving. The day before yesterday, I heard his voice after 10 days. He is smiling too. He still has some difficulty speaking long sentences. Speech therapy is starting,” Shoaib shared.

Shoaib further explained that doctors are optimistic about his father’s recovery, particularly regarding his speech and movement on the right side of his body.

“The speech and the right side of the body will eventually recover. After 10 days, he finally started speaking and smiling. Speech therapy will begin soon because he still struggles with long sentences. In the last couple of days, things have started to get better,” he said.

The actor added that the overall situation appears to be gradually improving, offering much-needed relief to the family during an emotionally challenging time.

Dipika’s Health Journey

Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a malignant liver tumour last year and underwent a major surgery during which approximately 22 per cent of her liver was removed. Earlier this year, she underwent another procedure to remove a 13 mm cyst.

While recent scans detected two new cysts, doctors have not recommended surgery at present. Instead, the actress has started immunotherapy, with her family remaining hopeful about the treatment’s effectiveness.