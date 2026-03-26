Shobhaa De criticises Arjun Rampal’s ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ chant at awards show; Gabriella Demetriades hits back, calls it ‘outrageous’

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal is receiving widespread praise for his performance as Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, his recent remark at an awards event has sparked a debate online.

At the HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards, Rampal spoke about his experience working on the film and concluded his speech by chanting, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Author and film critic Shobhaa De criticised the remark in her latest column titled, “Why Arjun Rampal saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ should worry Bollywood audiences.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The column drew backlash on social media, with several users defending Rampal. Among them was his partner, Gabriella Demetriades, who reacted in the comments, writing, “This is outrageous.”

One Instagram user wrote, “Wow, how does someone saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ become problematic? This is literally nationalism, irrespective of any religious agenda.”

Another questioned, “Is this rage bait? What’s the harm in ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’?”

Rampal on ‘Dhurandhar’ and 26/11

Earlier, speaking at the same event, Rampal recalled witnessing the horrors of the 2008 Mumbai attacks first-hand and said working on Dhurandhar felt like a form of personal closure.

“On my birthday, I saw the horrors of 26/11 play out. When I drove back home, I had to stop at least three times because I felt like I was going to be sick. When Aditya Dhar narrated the sequence, I knew I was going to have my revenge — and that’s what I did with Dhurandhar. All I want to say is, Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” he said.

Following the film’s release, Gabriella also praised Rampal’s performance on Instagram, calling the film her “favourite Hindi film of all time.” She lauded the cast and filmmaker Aditya Dhar, writing that the film’s casting was a “masterpiece.”

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi (aka Hamza Ali Manzari), an undercover agent in Pakistan.

With a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes, it is among the longest Indian films ever made. The film released on March 19, 2026, and clashed with Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office.

The sequel has received praise from several industry figures, including S. S. Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, and Rakul Preet Singh.