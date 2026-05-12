Shocking! Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar divorce rumours hit social media - Here's why

New Delhi: Internet is abuzz with strong rumours about yet another celebrity marriage hitting a rough patch. This time it is none other than actress Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar. Several media reports quoted that fans began speculation after it was noticed that the couple had seemed to unfollow each other on Instagram.

Mouni and Suraj unfollowing each other on social media platform has sparked rumours about trouble in their marital paradise. Despite, strong gossip about their personal life, there has been no official statement about the development as yet.

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ALSO READ: 'Salakaar' Actress Mouni Roy Drops Mushy Romantic Birthday Note For Hubby Suraj Nambiar

Last year in August, Mouni Roy penned a heartfelt note for her husband Suraj Nambiar and said that her best time started when she met him. The post read: “Eight years almost & errrr fighting,dunno about what im writing. I don’t know coz my love for you doesn’t bear reason ,In best days or in worst, Come ruin or rapture, in sickness and in health. You bother me, come bother me not …… (sic),” she wrote. “Happy birthday hubby P.s perfectly splendid or perfectly disastrous You can’t …! Ok bye. Happy birthday x (sic),” Mouni added.

However, the post has also been removed from her timeline.

ALSO READ: Naagin actress Mouni Roy shares passionate kiss on hubby Suraj Nambiar's birthday - See inside photos

About Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar wedding

Mouni married Suraj, a Dubai-based Malayali businessman, in traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremonies in Panaji, Goa, following a three-year relationship in 2022. Her wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, and Rahul from DID fame among others celeb buddies.

Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International Management at Stanford University.