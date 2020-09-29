Shoot these rapists publicly: Kangana Ranaut strongly reacts to Hathras gangrape victim's death

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has put across her point of view on social media, and strongly condemned the brutal Hathras gangrape, after the 19-year-old victim, succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in the capital.

The victim was gang-raped and brutally assaulted at Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on September 14, 2020. She was allegedly dragged by her dupatta into the fields, where she had been cutting grass with her family.

Demanding death for the culprits, Kangana wrote on Twitter: Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters

The 19-year-old victim was initially rushed to AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. However, after her health deteriorated, she was shifted to the ICU at the Safdarjung hospital. In fact, her family members even expressed their desire to take her to Delhi, and she was referred to AIIMS on Monday (September 28) morning.

According to PTI, the accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

A spokesman of the Aligarh hospital had said that the woman's legs were completely paralysed and arms partially paralysed.

The four accused who have already been arrested will now also face charges under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, according to the Hathras SP.

Several political leaders, celebrities and netizens have strongly condemned the act and demand justice for the victim and her family, recalling the gruesome Delhi Nirbhaya gangrape incident.